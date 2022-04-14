Popups become adventures as Mariners beat White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and the Seattle Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on a windy Thursday when popups became adventures. Chicago scored in the fifth after Adam Engel’s two-out popup was blown from the middle of the infield into foul territory behind third base. Engel reached second when his popup to the first-base side kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup that fell for an RBI single.