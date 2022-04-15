AP source: Colts solidify secondary by signing Gilmore

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. A person with knowledge of the two-year contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. Indy also signed former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod earlier this week. The two signings should help a secondary that has lost both of last season’s primary outside starters. Three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes remains a free agent and Rock Ya-Sin was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Yannick Ngakoue deal.