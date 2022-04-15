In NCAA women’s gymnastics, a Texas-sized hole

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Participation in NCAA women’s gymnastics is booming. Just not in Texas. There are currently no Division I women’s programs in a state that has produced three Olympic champions over the last 20 years and features some of the most accomplished gymnastics clubs in the country. Those within the sport say Texas schools are sitting on a gold mine of talent if they are willing to make the leap. The NCAA is trying to showcase the sport in the state by having Fort Worth host the NCAA championships. All four teams in the finals feature at least one gymnast from Texas.