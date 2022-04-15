McLaren planning for a future that includes Pato O’Ward

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pato O’Ward had high hopes for this season and believed an IndyCar championship could open his path to a seat in Formula One. But the Mexican driver has had a terrible start to the season and admitted he’s unhappy about his current contract. McLaren wants him to save his season. The team is making its long-term IndyCar plans and it includes a 100,000-square foot shop in Indianapolis and a third team. Alexander Rossi is believed to be leaving Andretti to drive for McLaren next season.