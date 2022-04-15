US energy chief touting renewables in stops around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm toured Nevada’s vast former national nuclear proving ground and visited a Las Vegas-area liquid hydrogen production plant as part of a tour touting Biden administration support for renewable and clean energy sources. Granholm visited the remade Nevada National Security Site that once hosted nuclear detonations and now has underground facilities for non-explosive nuclear research. In North Las Vegas, she joined Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto at a $250 million facility set to open in coming weeks to convert gas from landfills into hydrogen to power what officials say could amount to more than 40,000 vehicles.