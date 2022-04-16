Man City apology for fan chants during Hillsborough silence

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has apologized to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. Referee Michael Oliver cut short the commemoration to the victims from the 1989 crush before the FA Cup semifinal which City lost 3-2 at Wembley Stadium. The chanting came from the end with City fans at the national football stadium and it was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. City says it “sincerely apologizes.” A crush before the 1989 FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham at Hillsborough Stadium led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.