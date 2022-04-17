Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season. Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander David Peterson tossed 4 1/3 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall. Trevor Williams got two outs and Chasen Shreve pitched two perfect innings to earn New York’s first win by a reliever this year. Drew Smith and Edwin Díaz worked an inning apiece to finish it.