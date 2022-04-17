Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 despite having just three hits. Darvish allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday. The Padres’ 35-year-old ace had command throughout, allowing his only run on Marcell Ozuna’s homer in the seventh. His gem allowed San Diego to split the four-game series.