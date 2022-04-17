USA Football takes a major step in coaching accreditation

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

USA Football has taken another major step in coaching accreditation on the youth level, having its educational programs certified by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence. The governing body for the sport in this country joins track and field as the only such organizations with USCCE accreditation. Since 2013, more than 900,000 USA Football youth coaching certifications have been completed. That figure includes youth coaches who have completed the certification more than once during the past 10 years. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, trains and certifies more tackle and flag football coaches than any organization in the United States.