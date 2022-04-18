Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry formally approved Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections. The approval Tuesday comes just as the country sees signs of resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. It is also the day after the ministry’s panel of experts endorsed use of the vaccine. Novavax’s protein vaccine is designed with similar technology used to fight diseases such as the flu and hepatitis B. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters the Novavax product adds variety to the choices available and could appeal to those hesitant to use earlier COVID-19 vaccines designed with newer technologies.