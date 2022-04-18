Local businesses discuss staffing after Coachella Festival Weekend One

Driving in and around Indio, you can see the rush of festivalgoers ready to make their way home, but not on an empty stomach.

Some businesses within five miles of the festival grounds had lines going out the door.

A couple of owners we spoke to, told us they still haven't had the chance to catch their breath from this weekend. Many of them working through the midday rush.

Although owners were pleased with the festival turnout, some of them continue to face staffing shortages.

Crystal Martinez, an employee at Revitalize Juice Bar in Indio tells News Channel 3 the owner had to pull temps because of how short staffed they were.

Bryant Almaraz, manager of Los Arcos restaurant, tells News Channel 3, he's been seeing more applications now that COVID restrictions are being lifted.

Almaraz says, "I think once we get a couple more months we'll get a couple more servers in, but overall I think we did well with the small team that we had this year.”

The businesses we spoke to, are also hoping locals will continue to visit even throughout festival season.

Chris Chmielak, owner of the RD RNNER in La Quinta shares, "We encourage all the locals to come out for dinner during the festivals and they shouldn't run into any problems.”

Owners assure us they have enough room to accommodate both locals and festivalgoers.