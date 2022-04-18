Reno police chief retiring after 25 years with department

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno’s longtime police chief is retiring. After more than 25 years with the department, Chief Jason Soto announced Monday that he will leave at the end of the year. In a letter to Reno police, Soto said he wants to spend more time with his family and make other future plans. He promised to work over the next several months toward a seamless transition with whomever becomes the next chief. Soto has been with the department since 1997, working his way up the ranks. He became interim police chief in 2015 when Steve Pitts retired. He was named to the position permanently in 2018.