New PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament coming to desert in spring 2023
A new professional golf tournament is coming to Coachella Valley. The Galleri Classic will be held in March of 2023 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
It's being announced Tuesday morning by PGA TOUR Champions and GRAIL, LLC.
Some highlights include:
- 78 pros (age 50 & older)
- 54-hole event
- 2.2M purse
- Benefits cancer-related causes
Organizers tell News Channel 3 this is the first time PGA TOUR Champions has hosted a tournament in Coachella Valley since 1993.
“We are thrilled to partner with GRAIL to bring PGA TOUR Champions golf back to such a storiedPGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady.
community at the Mission Hills Country Club. World Golf Hall of Fame members and legends of the game will enjoy a tremendous week of competition here, while providing the passionate, local golf fans with a unique, incredible experience, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the community for years to come.”
The Galleri Classic is named after GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test.
Bob Ragusa, Chief Executive Officer at GRAIL
“GRAIL and PGA TOUR Champions have a shared commitment to positively impact the lives of people
and communities that we touch. At 50 years of age and older, Champions Tour Players have likely had
personal experiences with cancer and can inspire the next generation to improve health care. We are excited to join forces to build awareness for multicancer early detection and raise proceeds to support cancer research.”
News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur will be covering the announcement and the impacts on the Coachella Valley today. Watch live reports at noon, 5:00, and 6:00 today on KESQ.
