By
today at 8:57 AM
Published 8:35 AM

New PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament coming to desert in spring 2023

KESQ/PGA TOUR

A new professional golf tournament is coming to Coachella Valley. The Galleri Classic will be held in March of 2023 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

It's being announced Tuesday morning by PGA TOUR Champions and GRAIL, LLC.

When the news conference begins, you can watch the stream in the player below:

Some highlights include:

  • 78 pros (age 50 & older)
  • 54-hole event
  • 2.2M purse
  • Benefits cancer-related causes

Organizers tell News Channel 3 this is the first time PGA TOUR Champions has hosted a tournament in Coachella Valley since 1993.

The Galleri Classic will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals, including World Golf Hall of Fame
members, who will play 54 holes of stroke play for a purse of $2.2 million. The Galleri Classic will be the
latest addition to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule and will benefit cancer-related causes.

PGA Tour CHAMPIONS GOLF

“We are thrilled to partner with GRAIL to bring PGA TOUR Champions golf back to such a storied
community at the Mission Hills Country Club. World Golf Hall of Fame members and legends of the game will enjoy a tremendous week of competition here, while providing the passionate, local golf fans with a unique, incredible experience, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the community for years to come.”

PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady.

The Galleri Classic is named after GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test.


“GRAIL and PGA TOUR Champions have a shared commitment to positively impact the lives of people
and communities that we touch. At 50 years of age and older, Champions Tour Players have likely had
personal experiences with cancer and can inspire the next generation to improve health care. We are excited to join forces to build awareness for multicancer early detection and raise proceeds to support cancer research.”

Bob Ragusa, Chief Executive Officer at GRAIL

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur will be covering the announcement and the impacts on the Coachella Valley today. Watch live reports at noon, 5:00, and 6:00 today on KESQ.

