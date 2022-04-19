Robbie Ray backed by 3 homers as Mariners beat Rangers 6-2

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings to win his home debut for Seattle, Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run home run in the first, and the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-2. Ray, the reigning 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner, made his first two starts on the road and finally pitched in front of his new home crowd at T-Mobile Park after signing a $115 million, five-year contract. Sticking mainly to his four-seam fastball and slider, Ray allowed two runs and four hits, and struck out four.