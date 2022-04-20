Banning man accused in hit-and-run collision and possessing ‘ghost guns’

A Banning man is facing 5 felony charges accused of possessing several illegal weapons following a hit-and-run collision.

Banning Police took the suspect into custody late Sunday, April 9. A statement from the department said he was hiding in a car that was seen in the area of a collision along the 500 block of N. Hargrave Street.

Photo courtesy: Banning Police Department

The statement said, "Officers observed a suspicious vehicle driving by the scene of the collision several times and conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle. Rhodes was discovered to be a passenger inside the vehicle."

The suspect was arrested and police say found to be in possession of two loaded 9mm semi-automatic Polymer80 handguns “Ghost Guns.” Both of the guns are considered illegal and seized as evidence, along with high-capacity ammunition magazines.

The suspect was released from jail the next day on $10,000 bail.

Anyone with information or questions may contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.