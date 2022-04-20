Gene Autry Trail back open after hours-long closure

Update 2:15 p.m.

Gene Autry is back open, the city confirmed.

Original Report 5:00 a.m.

Gene Autry Trail from E. Via Escuela to Salvia Road remains closed this morning at the wash due to gusty winds and blowing sand.

Indian Canyon remains open going out to the freeway.

Highway 111 going out to the freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm are the best alternate routes.

Officials advise commuters to follow traffic signs and avoid going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

