Slovak former premier Robert Fico faces criminal charges

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s police say former Prime Minister Robert Fico is facing facing criminal charges. Police said Wednesday that Fico’s former interior minister Robert Kalinak have been also charged in the same case. Police haven’t immediately offered any more details. The attorney for the two says they have been charged with creating a criminal group. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he hoped the decision to charge Fico and Kalinak was supported by evidence. He said that it was an autonomous decision by the law enforcement authorities. Fico is currently a lawmaker for his leftist opposition Smer-Social Democracy party. He was supposed to react later Wednesday.