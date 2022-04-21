Judge won’t stop Miami Grand Prix despite residents’ pleas

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Grand Prix is on after a judge denied a request by local residents who were concerned about noise levels from the Formula 1 race. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine said there’s not enough evidence from Miami Gardens residents, who claimed the noise from the race could damage their hearing. The race is set for May 6-8 at Hard Rock Stadium. Fine said the noise level should be monitored. He also said the lawsuit could continue after the race. That could affect future races. The Miami Grand Prix has a 10-year deal with Hard Rock Stadium to hold the race annually.