Local artist produces piece for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Every year during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivals (CVMAF) people look forward to the many performances and art structures.

A Coachella Valley local got the opportunity to produce one of the pieces standing at Empire Polo Club this year.

Cristopher Cichocki said he has lived in almost every city of the Coachella Valley since he grew up here. In 2017 he was approached by the art director of the festival and asked to produce one of the art pieces for the 2020 festival.

However, when the pandemic hit, the festivals were canceled. This put Cichocki's opportunity to showcase his art in front of festival-goers on hold. Finally, with the 2022 CVMAF making a comeback, he was able to pick up where he left off.

Cichocki's piece is bringing the beauty of art and music into one.

The art piece is 25,000 feet of PVC tubing that creates a pavilion. The pavilion then becomes activated at night with an audio and visual performance called circular dimension by Cichocki himself.

“There are 60 speakers within the central tunnel of the pavilion and I’m able to control the sound as a spiral," he explained. "Or I could control the sound as going up and down or whipping back and forth through this space.”

Cichocki said he had nearly two years to develop his original project to add more details as he waited for the festival's debut.

His studio is in Palm Springs called The Elemental where he showcases other pieces of work by appointment only.

On Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. Cichocki will be hosting a walk-through that showcases the Gaia Hypothesis.

Some of the work being showcased is from the Salton Sea, which he said represents the ecological crisis of what's happening there.

To RSVP for the event you can visit The Elemental website.