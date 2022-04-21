Oar-some auction: Historic college sports prize up for bid

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 170-year-old prize awarded in the first U.S. intercollegiate sports competition is going up for auction next month. Sotheby’s estimates the trophy oars from the inaugural Harvard-Yale Regatta will fetch $3-to-$5 million in online bidding May 17-24. Made of black walnut with engraved silver plaques, the oars were presented to the winning Harvard crew on Aug. 3, 1852, 17 years before the first intercollegiate football game. The inaugural race was held on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. It’s currently held on the Thames River in Connecticut. The 155th regatta, set for June 11, will be the first since 2019.