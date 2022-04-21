Raducanu reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Swiatek awaits

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The 19-year-old Raducanu next faces top-ranked Iga Swiatek for her first match against a top 10 opponent. Raducanu could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. Second-seeded Paula Badosa defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.