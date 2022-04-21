Republican rips Democrats for investigation into Commanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican on the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform blasted Democrats for their investigation into the NFL’s Washington Commanders. James Comer of Kentucky in a letter to Democratic committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney called the investigation into the team’s workplace culture and business dealings a sham that is wasting taxpayer resources. Comer sided with the Commanders after they wrote to the Federal Trade Commission refuting claims of financial improprieties made by a former employee. Owner Dan Snyder has long been a Republican donor.