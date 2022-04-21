Spanish judge lifts protection for Super League clubs

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has lifted measures that shielded the clubs that want to create a European Super League competition from being punished by UEFA and FIFA. The court says even if the clubs are punished it would not impede them from going forward with the plan to create a breakaway competition beyond UEFA’s control. Spanish teams Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian team Juventus still openly back the Super League’s creation. The ruling can be appealed. A different Spanish judge issued the protection for the clubs a year ago amid threats of their possible banishment from the Champions League.