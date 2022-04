US to provide $500 million more in financial aid to Ukraine

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will provide $500 million more in financial assistance for Ukraine to sustain critical government operations as it fends off the Russia invasion. The money will help support salaries, pensions and other programs. The announcement is expected Thursday as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal against the backdrop of the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, which have been dominated with conversations over how to manage the spillover from Russia’s war. Treasury imposed a new wave of sanctions against Russia this week, including penalties imposed against more than 40 people and entities accused of evading sanctions.