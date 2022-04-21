Zelenskyy gets John F. Kennedy award for defending democracy

BOSTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people being named as recipients of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for acting to protect democracy. Zelenskyy was chosen because of the way he has “marshaled the spirit, patriotism and untiring sacrifice of the Ukrainian people.” The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said Thursday’s announcement is “unprecedented” because typically only one or two awards are given and because four U.S. officials were chosen for standing up for free and fair elections. They are: Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Fulton County, Georgia, elections worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.