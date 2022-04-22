Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70

MONTREAL (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70. A cause of death was not immediately known, but Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer. One of the greatest players of his generation, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. The No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft added 133 points (57 goals, 76 assists) in 124 playoff contests.