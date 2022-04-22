Let’s play 2: Baseball, football combo tests few who do both

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Brody Brecht’s schedule is so full that sometimes he make notes as a reminder of where he needs to be and when. The Iowa freshman is working double-duty this spring as a pitcher on the baseball team and a wide receiver on the football team. Brecht is among at least a half-dozen Division I athletes who are playing baseball and participating in spring football this year. Others are Kansas outfielder-running back Devin Neal and first baseman-tight end Trevor Kardell, Michigan outfielder-linebacker Joey Velasquez, Georgia outfielder-receiver Randon Jernigan, Citadel outfielder-defensive back Dominick Poole and St. Thomas (Minnesota) pitcher-punter Kolby Gartner.