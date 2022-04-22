One person taken to the hospital after fire in Palm Springs

Friday, firefighters responded to Tamarisk Rd, near N Cerritos Rd in Palm Springs around 10:30 a.m. when a neighbor reported a house nearby was on fire.

Firefighters said that several rooms in the home were damaged by the time they arrived.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, it was not known how many people were in the home at the time of the fire, but at least 1 person was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

4 fire engines and medics were on the scene.

The fire was put out by 11 a.m. and first responders said that they would spend another hour mopping up the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.