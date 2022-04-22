Slater homers, Giants chase Corbin early, beat Nationals 7-1

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Slater smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run second inning against struggling Washington starter Patrick Corbin, and the San Francisco Giants cruised past the Nationals 7-1. Slater was hitting .105 coming into the game. He lined Corbin’s 2-1 sinker to right center with one out to make it 4-0. Brandon Crawford doubled leading off the second and then capped the scoring with a three-run double just beyond the reach of a diving Lane Thomas in left-center. That chased Corbin, who allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while recording just five outs. Jakob Junis got the win in relief for San Francisco.