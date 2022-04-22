Wildfires grow as fierce winds batter Southwestern US

By FELICIA FONSECA and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put small New Mexico villages in the path of flames as more residents are being forced to flee. Authorities say ferocious winds were fueling fires in New Mexico on Friday, with wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland being burned rapidly. In Arizona, a reprieve in the weather Thursday enabled officials to enter the evacuated area near Flagstaff to assess damage. The reprieve also allowed firefighters to attack flames from the air. But gusts were forecast to batter parts of Arizona and all of New Mexico through the weekend. Firefighters are battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest.