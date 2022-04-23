Cooper’s 2-run single in 7th lifts Marlins past Braves, 9-7

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper’s bases-loaded, go-ahead single in the seventh drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins scored six runs off Atlanta’s bullpen to beat the Braves 9-7. Trailing 7-6, the Marlins rallied with three runs against Braves hard-throwing rookie Spencer Strider, who gave up two hits and two walks without recording an out. Cooper’s single to right field drove in Brian Anderson, who walked, and Joey Wendle, who singled. Jazz Chisholm drove in three runs with four hits, including a leadoff homer, and scored three runs for Miami. Atlanta’s Alex Dickerson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit homers.