Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:49 AM

SAFE Family Justice Center brings awareness to sexual violence among migrant women field workers

SAFE Family Justice Center

The SAFE Family Justice Center is showing support for survivors of sexual assault in partnership with Partners Against Violence and Lideres Campesinas

SAFE FJC is hosting an event aimed at bringing awareness to the sexual violence migrant women face while working in agriculture.

Female field workers use bandanas to try to prevent sexual harassment. So to honor them, SAFE FJC is asking community members to write empowering messages on bandanas.

The bandanas will then be connected together to create one big supportive blanket.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SAFE Family Justice Center: 82-995 CA-111 Suite 103, Indio.

The unification of the blankets across all three organizations will be at 2 p.m.

News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content