SAFE Family Justice Center brings awareness to sexual violence among migrant women field workers

The SAFE Family Justice Center is showing support for survivors of sexual assault in partnership with Partners Against Violence and Lideres Campesinas

SAFE FJC is hosting an event aimed at bringing awareness to the sexual violence migrant women face while working in agriculture.

Female field workers use bandanas to try to prevent sexual harassment. So to honor them, SAFE FJC is asking community members to write empowering messages on bandanas.

The bandanas will then be connected together to create one big supportive blanket.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SAFE Family Justice Center: 82-995 CA-111 Suite 103, Indio.

The unification of the blankets across all three organizations will be at 2 p.m.