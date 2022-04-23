Seven victims identified in sex trafficking investigation

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) conducted a sex trafficking investigation that occurred in the cities of Palm Desert, Indio and Desert Hot Springs. During the investigation, seven victims were identified, they were all minors.

Authorities learned that a 32-year-old person in Indio was involved in the human trafficking of a minor. The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force was formed in March of 2020 to address crimes involving the exploitation of victims. It combines both local and federal law enforcement and provides victim services, education and outreach with local non-profits such as Safe House, Rebirth Homes and Million Kids.

Authorities are reminding parents to beware of who their children are communicating with online.

If you have any information regarding this incident call 760-341-STOP. To report human trafficking activity or tips you can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at (888) 373-7888.