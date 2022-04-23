Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington.