Butler has 36 points as Heat overwhelm Young, Hawks, 110-86

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami. Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround. Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period. Atlanta’s Trae Young scored only nine points with five assists and five turnovers as he was shut down by Miami’s defense. De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points.