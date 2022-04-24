Liverpool wins derby, dumps Everton into EPL relegation zone

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Staying in the slipstream of Manchester City in the Premier League title race wasn’t Liverpool’s only cause for celebration following victory in another frantic Merseyside derby. Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday also dumped Everton into the relegation zone and left its neighbor’s 68-year stay in England’s top flight in major doubt. Liverpool is one point behind City. Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals. Completing a dismal day for Everton was relegation rival Burnley winning a second straight game. Burnley beat Wolverhampton 1-0 and is two points above Everton.