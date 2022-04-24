Rudiger tells Chelsea he will leave at end of season

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Antonio Rudiger has told the club he will be leaving at the end of the season. Tuchel says “he informed me some days ago in a personal talk.” Rudiger’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Chelsea is currently unable to offer new contracts to players following sanctions placed upon the club’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, by the British government because of the war in Ukraine. Chelsea is currently operating under a special license as it looks to conclude a sale. Tuchel says he and Chelsea “gave everything” to keep Rudiger.