Benfica ends 60-year European wait with Youth League title

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Benfica is a European champion again 60 years and 11 losing finals after the storied Portuguese soccer club’s last title in a UEFA competition. Benfica won the UEFA Youth League final on Monday by routing Salzburg 6-0 in Switzerland. Benfica’s last European title was the European Cup in 1962. Since then it was a beaten finalist five times in the European Cup, once in the UEFA Cup, twice in the Europa League, and three times in the UEFA Youth League. Benfica lore says the long losing streak was because of a curse by coach Béla Guttmann after he left in 1962.