Goalie has Predators on verge of 8th straight playoff berth

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros is having a strong season, taking over full time for retired star Pekka Rinne. Saros has Nashville on the verge of an eighth straight playoff berth. Team captain Roman Josi says they all knew Saros would take over at some point. Josi says Saros is having an unbelievable year and has been Nashville’s biggest key to success this season. Saros has played more games than any other goalie this season and ranks second with 38 wins.