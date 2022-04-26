Judge throws out sex abuse suit vs. ex-hockey coach Adrahtas

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has thrown out a lawsuit by eight former hockey players alleging sexual abuse by a college and youth coach in the 1980s. The judge suggested in the order released Tuesday that the case might be better served in state courts. The plaintiffs have accused Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of repeated sexual assault, abuse, molestation and harassment while they played on his teams at various levels of the sport in the 1980s. Many of the accusers, all male, were minors at the time. The defendants in the lawsuit are Adrahtas, the University of Minnesota, USA Hockey and the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois. An attorney for the former players said the judge’s 51-page order “drew a road map” for next steps.