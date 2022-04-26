NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job. NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023. Emmert was appointed to the job in April 2010. He had led the University of Washington and LSU prior to taking over at the NCAA. The job has changed radically since then.