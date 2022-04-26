New Zealand to host Pacific Four before Rugby World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will host the United States, Canada and Australia in the Pacific Four series in June as part of preparations for the women’s Rugby World Cup which kicks off in October. New Zealand will play Australia and the U.S. will take on Canada on June 6 to start the Pacific tournament. The other tests are scheduled for June 12 and 18. The Black Ferns will be playing their first tests on home soil in New Zealand since 2019. New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says “The Pacific Four gives New Zealanders the opportunity to get excited about women’s rugby in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup and to get behind their team.”