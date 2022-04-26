Rizzo’s 3 HRs, Judge’s B-day bash lift Yanks over O’s 12-8

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as the New York Yankees outslugged the Baltimore Orioles 12-8. Luis Severino pitched a no-hitter into the sixth inning for New York before Jorge Mateo’s one-out single. Anthony Santander followed a few batters later with a three-run homer. Rizzo floated his sixth, seventh and eighth homers of the season over Yankee Stadium’s short right-field fence for six RBIs. Judge joined Lou Gehrig and Jerry Mumphrey as Yankees to homer on their 30th birthdays. Gallo connected for the first time in 23 games.