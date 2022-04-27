Budweiser Clydesdales visit El Paseo ahead of Stagecoach appearance

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales hit the streets of El Paseo in Palm Desert on Wednesday, ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

The draught horses were hitched to the Budweiser beer wagon and accompanied by the dalmatian “coach dog." They made beer deliveries to the restaurants as they trotted down the path.

"It's a really good feeling whenever you have this many people come out and see you. Really makes it worth it. Getting all these big, beautiful babies all up in their harness. Through a good feeling," said Lane Soendker, West Coast head supervisor for the Clydesdales.

The Clydesdales are set to be at all three days of Stagecoach this weekend if you want to check them out. Stagecoach starts this Friday and runs through Sunday.

This year's edition of Stagecoach will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

Expect traffic on the I-10 and throughout Indio starting on Thursday as festival-goers arrive.