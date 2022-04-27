With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again

Covid-19 is steadily increasing in Palm Springs, according to wastewater data.

Measuring the number of viral copies per liter in the city's wastewater treatment sewer system has been an early indicator for the amount of Covid spreading in the community. City engineers extrapolate the data and are able to track changes, even in asymptomatic and untested individuals.

The amount of Covid in the city's wastewater has steadily increased for the past four weeks. In the last two weeks, it has doubled.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more tonight on one business in downtown Palm Springs shuttering it's doors temporarily due to rising Covid in the community and staffing shortages – tonight at 6 p.m.