Football legend saves woman from car crash

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A University of Oklahoma football legend saved a woman from a car crash.

Over the weekend, Marcus Dupree pulled a woman out of her car after it flipped multiple times.

“I was like I got to check and see who it is. I got to help them and it was like human instinct came on,” Dupree said.

Dupree pulled a woman out of a car.

“She was pulling around me, I was in the fast lane and I guess she was going to zip around,” Dupree said.

Then, she clipped a semi.

“She went to go to the left but it dipped to the right and when it hit the back of that 18-wheeler my eyes were like big as quarters,” Dupree said.

Her car flipped several times. He called 911 then he and another man pulled her out.

“She was moving around, she had a lot of golf clubs in the back and I’m just glad the vehicle wasn’t on fire because it would have been kind of tight getting her out of there,” Dupree said.

Dupree was at the right place at the right time.

“Just glad I was there to help the little I can,” Dupree said.

Officials said the woman did not suffer serious injuries.

“Sooners help Sooners. Sooners help people. Sooner Nation,” Dupree said.

