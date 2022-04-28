Jimmy Butler, Heat each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA fined Miami’s Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making what it described as an obscene gesture during the team’s playoff game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat were also fined $15,000 for turning a video of the gesture into a social media post. The league announced both fines Thursday. The social media post has since been deleted from the team account. Butler did not play in the victory over the Hawks. He watched from the bench because of knee soreness and made the gesture a few seconds after Max Strus connected on a second consecutive 3-pointer.