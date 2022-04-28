Local Links: Festival go-ers turn to IV treatments for hydration

Live Well Clinic in La Quinta is offering IV treatments for festival-goers to hydrate before heading out and standing in the sun.

Every year during festival season, Live Well Clinic caters its services to those attending the festival who need an IV bag.

Each IV bag contains different ingredients such as minerals, vitamin c, all b vitamins, methylate, saline, hydration, and glutathione.

During the festival season, the clinic gets festive with the names of the IV bags. One of the bag names is the buzz bag, which is smaller than the other IV bags. It also only takes about 20 minutes for someone to get the buzz bag treatment.

There is one more festival left, Stagecoach, and the last two weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival were busy ones for the clinic.

With people renting out homes and staying in hotels the clinic offers mobile services where doctors are sent out to perform the IVs. This however does come with a minimum cost of service which is $500.

Dr. Sonia Fung, Live Well Clinic owner, said that many people going to the festival request an IV bag before actually heading to the festival and at the end of it also. Dr. Fung said this treatment works as a preventative measure for some to not end up dehydrated and in the hospital.

Not only can people get the IV treatments during the festival but at any time of the year. Live Well Clinic offers this service and others year-round.

Support other valley businesses and attractions on CV Local Links HERE.