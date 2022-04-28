Stokes chosen as England test captain; Broad, Anderson back

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Ben Stokes is the new captain of England’s test cricket team. The allrounder replaced Joe Root. Root quit the role two weeks ago with England having only won one of its last 17 test matches. Stokes has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons. It is the first big decision by Rob Key, the former England batsman who was recently hired as managing director of men’s cricket in England. Key also said veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad would also be available again after being controversially left out of the recent West Indies tour.