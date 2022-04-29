SigAlert: I-10 eastbound lanes closed again just east of Coachella following big rig collision and fire

One eastbound lane of Interstate 10 reopened, then was closed again Friday morning just east of Coachella following a collision involving two big rigs and a resulting fire.

The second closure was to allow tow trucks to remove the wreckage after two semis collided shortly at 2:06 am. One caught fire in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Cactus City Rest Area at the top of the Chiriaco grade.

The freeway's westbound lanes were open without delay, but eastbound traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Dillon Road in Coachella to Highway 111, to Avenue 66, to Box Canyon Road, then back on the freeway east of the closure.

Photo courtesy: CalFire Riverside County Fire

Flames destroyed one of the semi's trailers. Crews had to shut down the freeway as they battled the trailer fire.

According to tweets, firefighters suspect the fire was due to butane cartridges in one of the big trucks.

Only minor injuries were reported by the California Highway Patrol, and the roadway was hoped to be fully reopened by 8:30 am.

One eastbound traffic lane reopened shortly after 7:00 am.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.